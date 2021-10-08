ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASGN opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $122.47. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

