Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock.

MF opened at $4.04 on Friday. Missfresh has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MF. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $15,354,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

