Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

ANCUF stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

