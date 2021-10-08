Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 229,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.