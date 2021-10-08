SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,227,000 after purchasing an additional 292,354 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

