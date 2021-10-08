RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:RMI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

