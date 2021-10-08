Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

ETR SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.73. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

