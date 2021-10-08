Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

ETR SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.73. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

