Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 176 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.63 ($2.97).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

LON MRO opened at GBX 163.65 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.68. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.