Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $31,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

