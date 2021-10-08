Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.