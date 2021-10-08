Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $2.36 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

Shares of AAP opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $220.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

