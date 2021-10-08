Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

