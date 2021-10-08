Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,570,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after purchasing an additional 336,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $4,006,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $51.87 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.