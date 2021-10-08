Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

