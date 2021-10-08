International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

