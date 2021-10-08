Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $125.05 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

