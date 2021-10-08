Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CLLS has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
Cellectis stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Cellectis has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $546.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
