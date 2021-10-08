Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLLS has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Cellectis stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Cellectis has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $546.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

