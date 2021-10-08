SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SM opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

