Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Equal Weight

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CABO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

CABO opened at $1,834.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,969.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,874.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.60. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

