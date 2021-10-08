S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in S&P Global by 111.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

SPGI stock opened at $432.80 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

