NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) SVP Hsiao D. Lieu Sells 2,000 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

