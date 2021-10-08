Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

