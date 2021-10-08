Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 347.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $545.00 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $899.38.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

