State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 4,500 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

