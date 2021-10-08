Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

