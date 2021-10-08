Stephens Inc. AR Takes $292,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

