Stephens Inc. AR Sells 487 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Masco were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Masco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,180,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.