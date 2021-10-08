Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

WDO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000 over the last 90 days.

WDO opened at C$10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

