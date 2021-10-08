dHedge DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $744,559.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $744,559.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00223115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00102396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,313,280 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

