Giant Price Up 227.2% Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Giant has a market capitalization of $109,287.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Giant has traded 227.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 17,959,292 coins and its circulating supply is 17,921,797 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

