Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.10.

NYSE SWK opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,856.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 58,835 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

