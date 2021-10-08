Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 329,616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

PBR stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

