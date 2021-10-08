Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.