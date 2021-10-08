Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

