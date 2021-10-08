3,922 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

