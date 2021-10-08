Boston Partners Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

