Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $62.38

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:STN opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

