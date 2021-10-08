Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.84.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $199.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,055,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,849,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.