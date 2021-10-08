Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.70 million to $20.57 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,550 shares of company stock worth $325,544 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

