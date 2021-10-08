Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

