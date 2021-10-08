Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Shares in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

SPAQ stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

