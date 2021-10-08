Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.