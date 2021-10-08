TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,895 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

TRST opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

