Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 15,468 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in América Móvil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.24 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

