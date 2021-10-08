Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $222.30 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.