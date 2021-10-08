Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

