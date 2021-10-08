Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $59,000 in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. NuCana plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. On average, analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

