Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $201,000 Investment in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $6,030,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $6,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

