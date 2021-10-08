Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $342,000 in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

