Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 448,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.